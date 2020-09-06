Hundreds participate in Table Rock boat parade, others gather to watch

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Labor Day weekend starts with high waves and packed crowds at Table Rock Lake.

Boats took a trip across the lake and gathered at the Kimberling City bridge, the location of a holiday celebration and boat parade in support of President Donald Trump.

Local marina workers were surprised by how many boats were out, adding that it may have been more than any Fourth of July celebration on the lake.

Participants in the parade said it was a fun way to celebrate the holiday weekend, get out on the water and support their candidate.

“It’s about patriotism,” boater Greg Snider said. “It’s about loving America. It’s not only about Trump, you know, this is the United States.”

Snider too was amazed by how many boats came out for the event.

”And obviously you can see hundreds of boats out here, I have no idea how many,” he said. “Good time to get out here and celebrate the great country of the United States. And family and friends.”

Other boaters were also excited to get out on the water to partake in the parade.

“It is awesome, boater Heather Smith said. “Going over the bridge was awesome just seeing everybody congregate to celebrate.”

The crowd of boats made their way from the Kimberling City bridge to Table Rock dam. While those boats rocked their way down the water, several people also gathered on the shore to watch for themselves.

”Wanted to take this in and appreciate seeing all the boats,” Arvid Unterseher said. “I was totally amazed how many boats that were actually down here. It’s just unbelievable. So totally enjoyed it.”

One family was camping nearby and saw the parade going on.

”I think it’s the most boats I’ve ever seen,” Jessie Pulliam said. “But I’ve only seen two before to be honest.”

Unterseher and his wife said they have heard about large parades on lakes across the country and were excited to hear one would be taking place near them.

“We knew they were having them all over the United States because our nephew said they had one in North Dakota,” Virgina Unterseher said. “And then when we heard about this one. I said we got to find out when it is, and we’ve got to go and see it.”

Arvid Unterseher said there were all sorts of boats on the water.

“It was some small boats to jet skies, to house boats and it was just a little bit of everything,” Unterseher said. “Unbelievable. Really enjoyed it.”

His wife said people also began their own sort of celebration on the shore.

”And there was a group down here that, I looked over at them, they were saying the Pledge of Allegiance, and then of course they clapped afterwards,” Virginia Unterseher said. “And I thought wow, that is really great. Patriotic.”

