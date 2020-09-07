1 dies, 2 seriously injured in golf cart crash near Hollister, Mo.

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a golf cart crash killing a woman from Hollister and injuring two others.

Law enforcement responded to the crash Sunday night off of Emerald Point Drive near Hollister. Donnna H. Young, 75, a passenger in the golf cart, died from injuries in the crash.

Investigators say the driver lost control and overturned. The crash ejected all three inside the golf cart.

