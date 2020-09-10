Advertisement

WATCH: Family, friends, fellow officers welcome home Springfield Officer Mark Priebe

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Injured Springfield Officer Mark Priebe returned home to the Ozarks Thursday after spending months at a Colorado hospital in physical therapy.

Priebe suffered a spinal injury when an SUV driver rammed him into a barricade in front of police headquarters in June. The crash left Priebe paralyzed.

Supporters are asking people to line Highway 174 in Republic between Main Street and Kansas Avenue around 1 p.m. to welcome Priebe home.

