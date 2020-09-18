Advertisement

Phelps County authorities arrest man accused of sex crimes

Benjamin Daniel.
Benjamin Daniel.(Phelps County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department arrested a St. James, Missouri man accused of sex crimes earlier this week.

Benjamin S. Daniel, 20, was taken into custody Monday after trying to resist arrest by flight, according to the sheriff’s department. He faces three counts of statutory sodomy – person less than 12 years old; one count of second-degree child molestation – child less than 12 years old.

Phelps County authorities received a complaint in August 12, 2020, alleging that two minors were being sexually abused between June and August. Investigators determined there were two more victims and Daniel was identified as the suspect.

Daniel is being held at Phelps County Jail on a bond of $500,000. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

If you have any further information with regarding this investigation, contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigations Division at (573) 426-3860.

