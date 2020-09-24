Advertisement

Motion filed to revoke probation in Webster County child molestation case

street sign
street sign(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A motion has been filed to revoke probation in a child molestation case in Webster County.

Petie and Aaron Schwartz, both who pleaded guilty to sex crimes, were previously sentenced to five years of probation, according to court records.

Both had been charged with six counts of statutory rape. In regards to the case, a pregnant 13-year-old Amish girl living in Seymour sought medical treatment in June.

A prosecutor says proving those charges wouldn’t have been easy. Even though a detective says both Schwartz’s admitted to it.

Webster County Prosecutor Ben Berkstresser says he offered a plea deal for lesser charges of third degree child molestation because of lack of evidence and cooperation by everyone involved.

As part of the plea deal, the two men had to pay a fine, serve 100 hours of community service and write an apology letter to the Amish community. They will also have to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.

