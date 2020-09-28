Advertisement

Universities in Springfield write joint letter, asking city leaders to extend mask mandate

Missouri State University
Missouri State University(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Presidents and chancellors from four universities and colleges in Springfield have written a letter asking city leaders to extend its mask mandate.

The letter, dated for Sept. 25, 2020, is directed to mayor Ken McClure and the Springfield City Council. It was signed by Missouri State University president Clifton M. Smart III, Evangel University president Carol A. Taylor, Drury University president J. Timothy Cloyd and Ozark Technical Community College chancellor Hal Higdon.

The city of Springfield officially issued a mandate requiring face coverings for 90 days on July 16, 2020 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The 90-day period would end in mid-October.

In the letter, leaders say a mask mandate extension would help the universities safely serve around 40,000 students and faculty members.

KY3 is working to confirm more details in response to the letter. We will update as more information becomes available.

You can read the attached letter below:

Universities in Springfield write letter to Ken McClure and Springfield City Council
Universities in Springfield write letter to Ken McClure and Springfield City Council
