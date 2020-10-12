Advertisement

Springfield area rallies show support for Trump, Biden ahead of election

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two parades, two political parties with one mission: to support their candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

With the 2020 Presidential election less than a month away, here in Springfield both Democrats and Republicans are showing their support.

“It’s riding for Biden,” said Shari Day, in support of Joe Biden.

”We love our country. We love our president," said Misty Cantrell, in support of Donald Trump.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered for a Trump Caravan.

“Keeps a little social distancing. Not everybody has a boat to do a flotilla. Everybody has a car," said Jacqueline Neill.

The caravan started in Springfield and ended in Branson.

”There’s more than willing to come out and voice because they’re afraid of backlash. There’s those of us that aren’t afraid to voice our pride in our country and our president," said Cantrell.

On Sunday, area democrats paraded around town for the former vice president, Joe Biden.

”We wanted to have a positive outlook on the campaign towards Joe Biden because there’s so much support for him here in Springfield, Missouri," said Michelle Cole.

Both groups had one rule, no negativity.

“We think the best way to support is being positive," said Neill.

Organizers for the ‘Riding for Biden’ parade said everyone is welcome and that they’re staying positive too.

”Wished them the best yesterday and hope they had a lot of fun on their rally," said Cole.

Another topic was the importance of voting.

“Your choices to be heard and that’s important. It’s more important than ever," said Cole.

Both groups said there’s a lot of support for their party here in Springfield.

“I think, come around November people, will be surprised," said Day.

Leading up until the election, both parties said there will be more events here in Springfield.

”The most important thing we can do is unite. Seeing all these people come out and support our president gives me goosebumps. All the pride in all of our patriots and the enthusiasm is just contagious," said Cantrell.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

BUBBLE KINGS: Los Angeles Lakers win 2020 NBA Finals; LeBron earns fourth championship title

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Lakers are champions of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Local

Missouri drivers warned to watch out for deer on the road

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that deer are more active this time of year and that can create hazards for motorists.

News

Six-year-old Springfield girl adopts road to help keep community clean

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Lennon Kackley now has a street sign with her name on it, marking her commitment to help keep her neighborhood clean.

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE: What to know about Missouri Amendment 1 and Amendment 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Missourians will have a chance to vote on several ballot issues, including Amendment 1 and Amendment 3.

Latest News

Sports

Elliott wins at Roval as champ Busch bounced from playoffs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Elliott will try to take that momentum into the round of eight, which he advanced to for the fourth-straight year. Elliott has never made it to the championship finale.

Local

Springfield Fire Department creates virtual fire safety videos for Fire Prevention Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Fire Department has shared a series of videos throughout October during Fire Prevention Month.

Local

Wanted suspect leads officers on pursuit in southwest Springfield, resulting in rollover crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A wanted suspect led officers on a pursuit Sunday afternoon in southwest Springfield, which resulted in a rollover crash.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports incorrect reporting of cases Saturday; Arkansas up 600+ cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Missouri DHSS: Database error leads to incorrect reporting of COVID-19 cases Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri COVID-19 dashboard showed a jump of more than 5,000 cases on Saturday, but state health leaders say that increase was reported incorrectly due to a database error.

Sports

Carr helps Raiders snap Chiefs’ 13-game win streak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs had won seven in a row over their longtime rival at Arrowhead Stadium.