Springfield area rallies show support for Trump, Biden ahead of election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two parades, two political parties with one mission: to support their candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

With the 2020 Presidential election less than a month away, here in Springfield both Democrats and Republicans are showing their support.

“It’s riding for Biden,” said Shari Day, in support of Joe Biden.

”We love our country. We love our president," said Misty Cantrell, in support of Donald Trump.

On Saturday, hundreds gathered for a Trump Caravan.

“Keeps a little social distancing. Not everybody has a boat to do a flotilla. Everybody has a car," said Jacqueline Neill.

The caravan started in Springfield and ended in Branson.

”There’s more than willing to come out and voice because they’re afraid of backlash. There’s those of us that aren’t afraid to voice our pride in our country and our president," said Cantrell.

On Sunday, area democrats paraded around town for the former vice president, Joe Biden.

”We wanted to have a positive outlook on the campaign towards Joe Biden because there’s so much support for him here in Springfield, Missouri," said Michelle Cole.

Both groups had one rule, no negativity.

“We think the best way to support is being positive," said Neill.

Organizers for the ‘Riding for Biden’ parade said everyone is welcome and that they’re staying positive too.

”Wished them the best yesterday and hope they had a lot of fun on their rally," said Cole.

Another topic was the importance of voting.

“Your choices to be heard and that’s important. It’s more important than ever," said Cole.

Both groups said there’s a lot of support for their party here in Springfield.

“I think, come around November people, will be surprised," said Day.

Leading up until the election, both parties said there will be more events here in Springfield.

”The most important thing we can do is unite. Seeing all these people come out and support our president gives me goosebumps. All the pride in all of our patriots and the enthusiasm is just contagious," said Cantrell.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.