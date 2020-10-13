Advertisement

Council of Churches starts assessing holiday needs weeks early

Since COVID 19 need has gone up 46%
(KY3)
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Council of Churches of the Ozarks Crosslines Food Pantry is accepting applications for holiday assistance now, weeks earlier than years past.

The main reason: they are unsure of exactly what the need will look like.

This year they have seen an increase in people utilizing their services, up 46%.

They suspect that need will carry into the holidays after many have had a tough year due to COVID-19.

The Council of Churches hopes to get a handle on the amount of food they need to ensure every family has a normal holiday meal.

With changes to how food is distributed like drive-thru options, having a better grasp of the numbers will help them be able to staff this year’s volunteer efforts well.

The Council of Churches says it has been a trying year for many in our community and seeing the line grow to provide meals for the community has been humbling.

“The folks that need assistance here are not the folks that most people think of when they think of people who need assistance." said Jaimie Trussell from the Council of Churches. "And they are just trying the best they can to make sure their kids have something to eat. Seeing that line every single day has been impactful in a way that it wasn’t before I worked here.”

If you are interested in getting some supplies or to qualify for this holiday season click HERE.

