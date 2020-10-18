Randy Arozarena is heading to the World Series; here’s a look back at one of his signature moments in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena is making his mark as one of the standout postseason performers of 2020.

Arozarena is heading to the 2020 World Series as a key catalyst for the Tampa Bay Rays. He was named the Most Valuable Player of the American League Championship Series, a seven-game battle with the Houston Astros that ended Saturday. During the series, Arozarena hit .321 with four home runs and six RBIs.

The 25-year-old outfielder clubbed his seventh home run of the postseason Saturday, setting a new MLB record for round-trippers by a rookie in the postseason.

The St. Louis Cardinals traded Randy Arozarena and José Martínez to the Rays earlier this year for left-handed pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore. Arozarena spent four years in the Cardinals' minor league system prior to the trade, including parts of three seasons in Springfield.

In 2017, Arozarena accomplished a rare feat with the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field. What appeared to be a routine pop-fly was misjudged by four players from the Midland RockHounds. The ball dropped just right of the pitchers' mound.

Arozarena sprinted around the bases and made it to second with ease. He kept running and took off for third base after noticing there were no fielders to make a play at the hot corner. Arozarena ended up with a rare infield triple.

Take a look back at this signature moment, courtesy of the Springfield Cardinals:

Another way to consider the rarity of the infield triple, Arozarena covered 270 feet of ground in nearly 13 seconds. An impressive moment on top of this year’s postseason surge.

From 2017-2019, Arozarena made quite an impact with Springfield. He compiled a .305 batting average with 13 home runs, 45 RBI and 33 stolen bases.

Arozarena and the Rays will play the winner of the National League Championship Series, either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Atlanta Braves, in the 2020 World Series.

