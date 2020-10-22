Webster County judge sends Amish brothers to prison for violating their probation

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Webster County judge Thursday sent two Amish brothers for prison for violating terms of their probation. Petie and Aaron Schartz of Seymour, Mo. will spend 15 years in prison for their sexual abuse convictions.

The judge had previously sentenced the brothers to five years of probation after both pleaded guilty to sex crimes, according to court records.

Back in June, a pregnant 13-year old Amish girl from Seymour sought medical treatment. Investigators say that Petie and Aaron Schwartz were later charged with six counts of statutory rape in connection to the case. As part of a plea deal, the brothers were given probation, but avoided jail time from that sentence. The two men also had to pay a fine, serve 100 hours of community service and write an apology letter to the Amish community. They were also required to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.

After the plea agreement, the prosecutor says the men had contact with the victim, which the judge ruled violated conditions of their probation.

