Advertisement

Webster County judge sends Amish brothers to prison for violating their probation

Amish brothers sentenced to prison for probation violation
Amish brothers sentenced to prison for probation violation(ky3)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Webster County judge Thursday sent two Amish brothers for prison for violating terms of their probation. Petie and Aaron Schartz of Seymour, Mo. will spend 15 years in prison for their sexual abuse convictions.

The judge had previously sentenced the brothers to five years of probation after both pleaded guilty to sex crimes, according to court records.

Back in June, a pregnant 13-year old Amish girl from Seymour sought medical treatment. Investigators say that Petie and Aaron Schwartz were later charged with six counts of statutory rape in connection to the case. As part of a plea deal, the brothers were given probation, but avoided jail time from that sentence. The two men also had to pay a fine, serve 100 hours of community service and write an apology letter to the Amish community. They were also required to register as sex offenders for the rest of their lives.

After the plea agreement, the prosecutor says the men had contact with the victim, which the judge ruled violated conditions of their probation.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri lawmakers preparing for special session called by governor

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

Local

Missouri receives additional $2 million grant to test backlogged rape kits

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Missouri has received another two-million-dollars in federal grants to test the backlog of rape kits and the testing on some of those kits has started.

Local

KY3 earns 7 Mid-America Regional Emmy nominations

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Many of the nominations date back to 2019 because of the pandemic.

News

Consumer Reports: Can an air purifier kill COVID-19?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Consumer Reports' experts reveal what a residential air purifier can really do when it comes to cleaning the air.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Colder Weather Arrives Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Weekend looking mostly dry

Latest News

News

Fall to-do list: Garden chores to tackle before the cold weather hits the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leah Hill
Just because the days will soon stay cooler, does not mean your garden chores are finished for the year.

News

Greene County's Family Justice Center reporting higher demand for services

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Frost or Freeze: What you need to know to prepare for colder weather in the Ozarks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Meteorologist Leah Hill reports.

News

City of Branson to receive phase one of CARES Act funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.

News

Missouri receives $2 million in grants to test backlogged rape kits

Updated: 1 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.