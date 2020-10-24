PHOTO GALLERY: See the sights from the Priebe Strong 1062 Race in Republic, Mo.
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds gathered at the Republic Aquatic Center for the Priebe Strong 1062 Race.
The race raises money for Springfield police officer Mark Priebe, who suffered serious injuries when a driver struck him at the Springfield police headquarters in early June.
The event consisted of a Family Mile walk/run, 5k, 10k, and a half marathon.
Check out our photo gallery for scenes from the race, in addition to a video of Priebe crossing the finish line Saturday morning. Watch KY3 News at 6, 9 and 10 for more coverage from the race.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.