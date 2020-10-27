Branson planning ice rink near Ferris Wheel, expected to open in mid-November

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new activity is coming to Branson for the upcoming holiday season.

Branson is planning to open to a 7,200-square foot ice rink from mid-November until at least New Year’s Day. It will be located adjacent to the Branson Ferris Wheel and the new “United We Stand” community Christmas tree display.

The Track Family Fun Parks has partnered with The Holidays on Ice to install and operate the ice rink.

“We are excited to welcome The Holidays on Ice to Branson,” said Craig Wescott, CEO and co-owner of The Track Family Fun Parks. “This is the culmination of the efforts of many in the community, and we are thrilled to provide such a wonderful location for Branson residents and visitors to gather this Christmas season.”

The oval-shaped ice skating rink will be the same size as The Rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City, according to a news release. It will be located at 3325 W. 76 Country Blvd. next to the Branson Ferris Wheel.

“Branson was not difficult to find as we searched for the best holiday cities in the country,” added Rich Yakkey of The Holidays on Ice, whose family has owned and operated the company since 2014. “Our goal is for people to have unique memories and holiday experiences, and we look forward to adding ice skating to what Branson and The Track Family Fun Parks currently offer to create holiday memories.”

Operating hours will depend on weather, but the initial plan is for the rink to be open during both day and night. Nighttime skaters will not only enjoy the light shows on the Branson Ferris Wheel, but holiday lights strung around the rink itself.

The Ferris Wheel will feature Christmas Electrify: A Music and Light Spectacular with 2 Christmas light shows that ignite the night with 16,000 LED lights dancing to traditional and rockin' Christmas music every hour on the hour after dark.

The anticipated opening date is in mid-November. For more information about The Track Family Fun Parks, CLICK HERE or call 417-334-1612.

For specific questions about ice skating, email theholidaysonice@yahoo.com or call 760-470-3466.

