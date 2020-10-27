Advertisement

Lebanon native Michael Hopkins to command the SpaceX Crew Dragon, set for launch on Halloween

Michael Hopkins.
Michael Hopkins.(NASA)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Michael Hopkins, a NASA astronaut and Lebanon, Missouri native, is set for a special mission on Halloween.

Hopkins is a mission commander of SpaceX Crew Dragon, which is set to launch into space on Saturday, Oct. 31. Once he arrives to space, he will also serve as a flight engineer aboard the International Space Station.

According to NASA, Hopkins and his crewmates are working closely with SpaceX to develop new spacecraft systems, which will provide roundtrip crew transportation services to the International Space Station and return the ability to launch humans into space from United States soil.

Hopkins was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2009. He was raised near Richland, Missouri and is a graduate of School of the Osage. Hopkins holds a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Illinois and a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Stanford University.

With the mission set for Saturday, Lebanon mayor Jared Carr declared Saturday, Oct. 31 as Michael Hopkins Day in Lebanon.

