St. Louis Cardinals: David Freese became a World Series hero nine years ago

St. Louis Cardinals' David Freese reacts after hitting a solo home run off a pitch by Texas Rangers' Mark Lowe in the 11th inning of Game 6 of baseball's World Series Thursday, Oct. 27, 2011, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 10-9. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KY3) - Nine years ago, David Freese played hero twice in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.

The night of Oct. 27, 2011 started with the St. Louis Cardinals on the brink of elimination, trailing the Texas Rangers through five games of the Fall Classic. It ended with two of the most memorable moments in postseason history, not only for the St. Louis Cardinals, but all of Major League Baseball.

One saved the Cardinals season down to their final strike. Another sealed a comeback that sparked St. Louis to its 11th World Series title one night later.

Heading into the ninth inning of a brisk night at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals trailed the Rangers by a score of 7-5. Albert Pujols doubled in what could have been his last at bat with the Cardinals, while Lance Berkman drew a walk. The Rangers mustered two outs, one away from their first World Series title in franchise history, as David Freese looked to simply keep the Cardinals season alive.

With a 1-2 count, Freese lifted a 98-mph fastball to deep right field, just out of the reach of Rangers outfielder Nelson Cruz. The ball bounced off the “Gulf” sign on the outfield wall. Pujols and Berkman sprinted to score and Freese ended up at third base with the game-tying triple that rocked the Busch Stadium crowd.

Freese’s triple forced extra innings, but Texas didn’t quit in pursuit of its first title. The Rangers took a two-run lead on a home run from former MVP Josh Hamilton.

The Cardinals would once again find themselves down to their final strike in the 10th inning. Lance Berkman, who scored the game-tying run in the ninth, then delivered a line-drive single that proved just as important as Freese’s hit to keep the season alive. Two runs crossed home with a 9-9 game heading into the 11th inning.

St. Louis held the Rangers scoreless in the top of the 11th inning, setting the stage once again for Freese. This time, he faced Texas relief pitcher Mark Lowe and worked the count full.

The rest is Major League Baseball history.

“Freese hits it in the air to center... We will see you tomorrow night!”

David Freese delivers a walk-off home run to cap arguably the most thrilling victory in St. Louis Cardinals postseason history.

The St. Louis Cardinals would defeat the Texas Rangers by a score of 6-2 the following night to secure the St. Louis’s 11th World Series in franchise history.

Freese ended the Fall Classic with eight hits, seven RBI and a .348 batting average, finishing as the 2011 World Series MVP.

Happy nine-year anniversary, David Freese!

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

