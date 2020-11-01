Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri laws regarding Election Day ballot selfies and political attire

By Joey Schneider
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The presidential election is only two days away. In Missouri, there are a few rules voters may want to be familiar with before heading to the polls.

The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office explains several election laws within state statutes, including guidelines on ballot selfies and political attire.

Voters who don’t properly follow guidelines on ballot selfies and political attire could face a class four election offense, which could result in one year in prison or up to $2,500 in fines.

BALLOT SELFIES

According to Chapter 115.637, any voter “allowing his or her ballot to be seen by any person with the intent of letting it be known how he or she is about to vote or has voted, or knowingly making a false statement as to his or her inability to mark a ballot” faces a class four election offense.

While the statute doesn’t specifically address whether taking ballot selfie is illegal, a completed ballot would show a voter’s selections, thus displaying intent to vote. It is considered illegal to take a picture of a ballot that’s been filled out. Whether such an instance becomes an offense is left up to the judgment of local election officials.

Ballot selfies are considered legal in at least 20 states, but Missouri is not one of those.

POLITICAL ATTIRE

According to Chapter 115.637, any voter who practices “electioneering” within 25 feet of polling places faces a class four election offense. Electioneering is not specifically defined in the state statute, but could be interpreted as activities or actions that may influence the result of election campaign.

That means wearing a hat, shirt, mask or any apparel that may show your stance on a candidate or ballot issue could be deemed as electioneering by local election officials.

Missouri’s statute also clarifies that actions such as “distributing election literature, posting signs or placing vehicles bearing signs with respect to any candidate” are illegal.

CLICK HERE for a full list of Election Day laws in Missouri from the Secretary of State

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UPDATE: Marshfield man dies in crash on I-44 near Lebanon

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Marshfield man died from injuries after a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 44 near Lebanon, Missouri.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 2,300+ new cases; Arkansas adds 800+ cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A cold start to Monday morning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robert Hahn
A cold start to Monday

Sports

Mahomes throws 5 TD passes as Chiefs romp past Jets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Chiefs were astounding 19-point favorites coming into the game, and the opening series made it clear that wouldn’t be nearly enough.

Latest News

Local

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson not on ballot, but still factor in election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson isn’t on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, but it’s been hard to escape him in the weeks leading up to it.

Breaking

Police investigate shooting and crash near downtown Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that resulted in a crash near National Avenue and East Cherry Street.

Local

Crews investigate fire near Missouri Route 7, south of Richland

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews are investigating a structure fire Sunday near Missouri Route 7 just south of Richland, Missouri.

Local

PHOTOS: 14th Annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon Weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Hundreds gather for the 2020 Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon weekend in Springfield on Sunday, November 1.

Local

Governor’s race up for election in 11 states, including Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eleven states are electing governors in 2020, but few of the jobs are expected to switch party control.

Local

14th Annual Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon Weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
Runners set out to race in the 2020 Bass Pro Shops Conservation Marathon weekend in Springfield on Sunday, November 1.