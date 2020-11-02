On Your Side: Last minute voter questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Social distancing, hand sanitizer and face coverings. On Your Side is answering your last minute voter questions.

Do I have to wear a mask?

“No one will be turned away. I think the golden rule would be very helpful for people to follow, to consider your neighbors and wear a mask to protect them if not you. I don’t want anyone to get sick,” said Kay Brown, Christian County Clerk.

“The right to vote is protected federally and by our state. We are going to encourage people to wear a mask that day. We will have a mask to offer them,” said Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk.

Can I bring my own pen?

Tim emailed On Your Side, asking if a person can bring their own pen.

The answer: Yes. You can bring your own blue or black ballpoint pen. Voters in Greene County will get their own pen.

Can a mail-in voter return their ballot at their polling place on Tuesday?

“Anyone who has requested absentee or mail-in ballot and didn’t have enough time to mail it back, they can bring that ballot back to their polling location, surrender that ballot and be issued a new one. So they can vote on election day,” said Schoeller.

Is curbside available at all locations?

“Curbside is available at every location. It’s designed for people with physical disabilities. We also understand for people in this time period, we don’t want people standing in line who think they might potential have the virus and that’s why we’ll work with those voters too,” said Schoeller.

Where do I vote?

“Do not put in north, south east or west. If you put in a directional, it will show you are not registered to vote. It’s very troubling to the voters,” said Brown.

If you have a voter question, email OYS@KY3.COM

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.