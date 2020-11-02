Raising Cane’s offers Springfield a two-day sneak peek, officially opens to public Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Raising Cane’s, a fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers, drew dozens of cars Sunday evening as part of a two-day sneak peek.

Raising Cane’s is hosting a Friends & Family event, offering a chance for people to meet the management team and learn about the restaurant chain’s history. Employees are also handing out vouchers for a free combo meal.

The two-day sneak peek is a VIP-only event and runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Raising Cane’s is located at 321 W Sunshine St. near the Campbell Avenue intersection. The restaurant will officially open to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The first Raising Cane’s restaurant opened in 1996. With hundreds of locations across the United States, the chain expands with its 19th restaurant in Missouri and first restaurant in Springfield.

