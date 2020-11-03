Pot now on sale legally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Medical marijuana is now legally on sale in the Ozarks.

Monday, the first commercial pot dispensary in southwest Missouri opened its doors for a limited number of people before welcoming the general public.

“It’s still surreal for us. We originally thought we’d be open in May here it is November,” says dispensary owner, John Lopez.

He says lines started forming hours before Old Route 66 Dispensary on north Glenstone opened its doors.

Jack Cardetti, spokes person for Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association said, “We’ve now seen our first retail sales throughout the state. First in Saint Louis and Kansas City and now today we are celebrating the first sales here in Springfield, Missouri.”

Monday’s launch was for VIP customers only.

The dispensary opened up with three different types of strains for various medical conditions. Soon, they’re hoping to have multiple strains to be able to meet everyone’s medical needs.

Cardetti, says more than 66,000 people in the state have their medical marijuana user cards.

“This is going to bring a ton of relief to patients all throughout the state,” he said.

Patients like Robert Haslag.

“This is a great day. I’ve got a lot of physical problems. There’s so much fear about it. Obviously I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t know something about it. Let me put it to you this way, I’m on a pain pill that doesn’t do anything for me. I’m taking 300 milligrams a day. So you tell me. It does better than pharmaceuticals in many cases, in most cases,” he said.

Tyler Latulipe agrees.

“I see it as a great alternative. It’s definitely healthier. It’s not man made chemicals that we’re ingesting. It’s a plant material,” he said.

Cardetti says the medical marijuana industry will also generate revenue for the state.

“This is going to have a huge economic impact on the state of Missouri. The dollars and jobs that this is going to bring the state are really, really exciting,” he said.

“The customers are very happy, yes,” said Lopez.

Old Route 66 Dispensary officially opens to the public Tuesday afternoon.

You do have to have a medical marijuana card issued by a doctor to purchase any products.

