Billy Long secures fifth term, wins election for U.S. House in Missouri’s 7th congressional district, AP projects

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Republican incumbent Billy Long wins election for U.S. House in Missouri’s 7th congressional district, AP projects.

Long was elected for his fifth term in Congress, defeating Democratic challenger Teresa Montseny.

Long has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump. He has said he wants to add two new rules that could potentially improve the safety of creek crossings permitted by the Army Corps of Engineers.

A member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Long has also filed legislation asking the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to consider safety when issuing permits. This came in response three drownings at a low water crossing on Bull Creek in Taney County.

The Associated Press has also declared Vicky Hartzler and Jason Smith, both Republican candidates, for Missouri U.S. House Districts 4 and 8. The 4th Congressional District covers central and western Missouri, while the 8th Congressional District cover south-central and southeast Missouri.

