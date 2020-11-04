Advertisement

Missourians vote against Amendment 1, turning down terms limits for four statewide officials

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians have voted against Amendment 1, AP projects.

With 98 percent of precincts reporting, 1,458,173 people voted “no” and 1,303,401 voted “yes.”

Had it been approved, the amendment would have limited the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, and attorney general to two terms of office in a lifetime. This means these elected officials would be required to leave office after eight years.

Right now, the governor and treasurer are the only two elected office officials in Missouri who are limited to two four-year terms in office.

Opponents argue the amendment would cause significant turnover and could deprive statewide offices of experienced administrators. Supporters say expanding term limits to all statewide offices would bring consistency across the offices, thus preventing career politicians.

