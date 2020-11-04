Polling site in Greene County helps voters with COVID-19 or under quarantine cast ballots

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters all over Greene County have cast their ballots. An undisclosed location helped voters Tuesday who are either dealing with the coronavirus or under quarantine.

We were asked by Greene County to not reveal the location of this site, due to limited available space.

Cars, trucks and vans lined up at the location as poll workers helped those who were either under quarantine or recently tested positive for COVID-19 to exercise their right to vote. In a well-organized process, vehicles were snaked through the parking lot for a drive-thru.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it was gonna be,” said voter Alan Norgard, who was under quarantine.

Norgard was a little worried he might not be able to vote.

“A little bit, but I figured it’s a right, so I figured that there would be some way for me to vote somehow.”

After asking Greene county if, and where, he could vote, they directed him to the undisclosed location.

Another voter, who identified as Blake, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“It wasn’t til a couple of days ago, probably yesterday, that I realized, it did become a concern," said Blake. “I wasn’t really sure what I was gonna do until I found out that I could do this.”

Voters at the location spoke with KY3 both on and off camera. Many said they were glad that they had a chance to vote despite their personal dealings with COVID-19.

Folks pointed the line of voters in the right direction, all along they followed a very specific set of protocols. These voters were guided to a spot where they could cast their vote.

”It seems to be going okay, it’s just a lot longer than it’s ever taken me to vote before, but so far so good," said Blake.

Election judges say the number of voters came in waves, sometimes were busier than others. It wasn’t the fastest method, but the option at least gives registered voters a chance to cast their ballot.

