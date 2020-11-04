Advertisement

Polling site in Greene County helps voters with COVID-19 or under quarantine cast ballots

By Robert Hahn
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters all over Greene County have cast their ballots. An undisclosed location helped voters Tuesday who are either dealing with the coronavirus or under quarantine.

We were asked by Greene County to not reveal the location of this site, due to limited available space.

Cars, trucks and vans lined up at the location as poll workers helped those who were either under quarantine or recently tested positive for COVID-19 to exercise their right to vote. In a well-organized process, vehicles were snaked through the parking lot for a drive-thru.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it was gonna be,” said voter Alan Norgard, who was under quarantine.

Norgard was a little worried he might not be able to vote.

“A little bit, but I figured it’s a right, so I figured that there would be some way for me to vote somehow.”

After asking Greene county if, and where, he could vote, they directed him to the undisclosed location.

Another voter, who identified as Blake, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“It wasn’t til a couple of days ago, probably yesterday, that I realized, it did become a concern," said Blake. “I wasn’t really sure what I was gonna do until I found out that I could do this.”

Voters at the location spoke with KY3 both on and off camera. Many said they were glad that they had a chance to vote despite their personal dealings with COVID-19.

Folks pointed the line of voters in the right direction, all along they followed a very specific set of protocols. These voters were guided to a spot where they could cast their vote.

”It seems to be going okay, it’s just a lot longer than it’s ever taken me to vote before, but so far so good," said Blake.

Election judges say the number of voters came in waves, sometimes were busier than others. It wasn’t the fastest method, but the option at least gives registered voters a chance to cast their ballot.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

LIVE BLOG: Latest results from the Nov. 3 General Election

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Results from the Nov. 3 general election could start arriving in upcoming hours.

Local

Five statewide offices up for election in Missouri

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri voters had the option to choose candidates for five statewide elected official races Tuesday: Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Treasurer and Attorney General.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and Dry

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
70s likely for several days

National

AP: Trump takes Kentucky and West Virginia, Biden takes Vermont and Virginia

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Presidential candidates have already been decided in a few states.

Latest News

Local

KY3 Buddy Check 3: Woman shares her proof of breast examination importance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lisa Rose
A Springfield woman recently got the message, and she says it saved her life. They say repetition is the key to learning.

News

Galloway Election Night Party 4:00 P.M. Coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Buddy Check 3: Springfield woman gets life-saving message

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lisa Rose reports.

News

Curbside services offered for Greene County voters dealing with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Voter with speaker airs presidential agenda to long line of voters in Ozark, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Long lines for Election Day in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.