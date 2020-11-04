Rusty Maclachlan , John Russell win District 1 and District 2 races for Greene County Commissioner

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Voters in Greene County have elected candidates for two seats of the Greene County Commission.

Rusty Maclachlan wins election for the Greene County Commissioner of District 1, while John Russell wins re-election for the Greene County Commissioner of District 2.

Rusty Maclachlan is the President and CEO of MacLachlan Construction Co., a Springfield-based home building company. He is also active with the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Missouri and HBA of Greater Springfield.

Maclachlan defeats Democratic challenger Wes Zongker.

John Russell was appointed to Greene County Commissioner for District 2 in January 2019. He is running for his first full term as the incumbent to the seat. Russell also serves as the board president-elect for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks and is a member of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. His previous experience includes service as the Deputy Chief of Staff for former Missouri Gov. Matt Blunt.

Russell defeats Sara Lampe, Democratic candidate and a retired Missouri State Representative, and Libertarian candidate Cecil Ince in the election.

The Greene County Commission enacts ordinances, resolutions and policies, supervises the activities of county departments, fixes salaries, adopts the annual budget, provides for construction and other services, and conducts hearings on planning and zoning matters.

The Greene County Commission consists of three seats:

The presiding commissioner

District 1 commissioner (representing western Greene County)

District 2 commissioner (representing eastern Greene County)

Bob Dixon is the incumbent presiding commissioner. His current term lasts until 2023.

