Advertisement

Former presidents Obama, Clinton, Carter react as Joe Biden becomes US president-elect

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States, per the Associated Press.

He won Pennsylvania on Saturday to exceed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. Biden also carried Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan on his path to making Trump the first incumbent since George H.W. Bush to lose his bid for a second term.

Three former Democratic presidents are offering their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Former President Barack Obama, the 44th president, says he “could not be prouder” to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

In a statement Saturday, Obama says Biden has “got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way,” because he will enter the White House facing “a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has.”

Acknowledging that the election revealed the nation remains bitterly divided, Obama said, “I know he’ll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote.”

He adds: “I encourage every American to give him a chance and lend him your support.”

Biden served as Obama’s vice president for two terms.

Bill Clinton, the 42nd president, tweeted that “America has spoken and democracy has won.” The 42nd president also predicted Biden and Harris would “serve all of us and bring us all together.”

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, said in a statement Saturday that he and his wife, Rosalynn, are “proud” of the Democrats' “well-run campaign and seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”

Neither Clinton nor Carter mentioned President Donald Trump in their congratulatory remarks.

Biden was a young Delaware senator when Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981. Biden had risen in the ranks to Senate Judiciary Committee chairman by Clinton’s presidency in the 1990s and led confirmation hearings for Clinton’s two Supreme Court nominees: Justice Stephen Breyer and the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Tracking devices found on 2 Missouri officials’ cars
Police investigate a deadly motorcycle crash in east Springfield
Police investigate shooting injuring teenager in Springfield
Low-flying plane causes some concerns for Springfield residents
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri sets another daily record of nearly 4,000 new cases; Arkansas sets another daily record 1,870 cases

Latest News

Nationwide reactions as Biden called US president-elect
How to build a government: Transition challenges await Biden
EXPLAINER: Why AP called the 2020 election, Pennsylvania, Nevada for Biden
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP