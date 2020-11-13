Advertisement

On Your Side Investigation: Founder of closed school opens new business in Branson

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You might recall the small private school in Springfield that closed a few months ago because of money problems.

On Your Side Investigation: Money problems at one Springfield private school

Teachers at Perspectives Preparatory Academy told On Your Side their paychecks would sometimes be late and bounce. The founder of that dissolved school has now started a new business in Branson.

CORE Therapy and Diagnostics is right off the Branson Hills Parkway.

They’re helping about half a dozen kids with behavior and skill development. Some have autism.

You might recall, Perspectives Preparatory Academy had students with special needs and those who are academically gifted. Our first story aired in April. On Thursday, teachers told us they’re still not paid up. Josh and Courtney Ungaro started PPA. Courtney was at the Branson location.

“This isn’t my business. I’m a parent volunteer,” she said.

Ungaro says she’s a parent volunteer. According to the business license application On Your Side obtained through a records request, Courtney Ungaro is listed as an owner.

As for the teachers not getting paid, she says it’s out of her control.

“It’s up to the board of directors. I have talked to the board of directors. This is not my responsibility. I’m no longer with the business. I have no control over anything that has to do with PPA. I was told it was dissolved and they created a new business. They took everything out of the space. I have no control beyond that,” she said.

Perspectives Preparatory Academy has a judgment with the Department of Labor. It owes about $4,500. The dates show it was from earlier this year, when Courtney Ungaro was Executive Director and Board President.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces changes in quarantine guidance for schools
A MoDOT snow plow is seen clearing a road in Camden County in January 2020.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares winter weather predictions for the Ozarks
Professor, dad killed in crash.
Nixa, Mo. father, Evangel University professor killed in crash, criminal charges could be filed
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds record 4,600+ cases; Arkansas reports daily 1,800+ new cases
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

Johnny Cash (MGN)
Arkansas to replace state’s statues at the US Capitol with ones of Johnny Cash, Daisy Bates
Springfield Public Schools announce fall plans
Springfield Public Schools responds to Missouri’s new school quarantine guidance
City of Lebanon, Missouri.
Leaders in Lebanon, Laclede County team up with unique website for job seekers
Leaders in Lebanon, Laclede County team up with unique website for job seekers