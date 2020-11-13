On Your Side Investigation: Founder of closed school opens new business in Branson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You might recall the small private school in Springfield that closed a few months ago because of money problems.

Teachers at Perspectives Preparatory Academy told On Your Side their paychecks would sometimes be late and bounce. The founder of that dissolved school has now started a new business in Branson.

CORE Therapy and Diagnostics is right off the Branson Hills Parkway.

They’re helping about half a dozen kids with behavior and skill development. Some have autism.

You might recall, Perspectives Preparatory Academy had students with special needs and those who are academically gifted. Our first story aired in April. On Thursday, teachers told us they’re still not paid up. Josh and Courtney Ungaro started PPA. Courtney was at the Branson location.

“This isn’t my business. I’m a parent volunteer,” she said.

Ungaro says she’s a parent volunteer. According to the business license application On Your Side obtained through a records request, Courtney Ungaro is listed as an owner.

As for the teachers not getting paid, she says it’s out of her control.

“It’s up to the board of directors. I have talked to the board of directors. This is not my responsibility. I’m no longer with the business. I have no control over anything that has to do with PPA. I was told it was dissolved and they created a new business. They took everything out of the space. I have no control beyond that,” she said.

Perspectives Preparatory Academy has a judgment with the Department of Labor. It owes about $4,500. The dates show it was from earlier this year, when Courtney Ungaro was Executive Director and Board President.

