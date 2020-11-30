CMN MIRACLE CHILD: 11-year-old Ozarks boy lives life to it’s fullest despite genetic bone disorder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going to the farmer’s market and playing animal crossing, Bennett Stamoulis is just like every other 11-year-old boy in the Ozarks.

“He’s just like every other kid, except he doesn’t walk,” said Bennett’s dad, Mark Stamoulis.

Bennett has Osteogenisis Imperfecta Type 2. Osteogenisis Imperfecta is a group of genetic disorders in which those diagnosed have bones that can break easily.

“Type 2 is the most severe type, it’s very rare that the children with Type 2 survive, but as you can see, he’s alive and well for years,” said Mark. “11 year’s and counting,” interrupted Bennett. “And with no plans to go anywhere,” added Bennett’s mom, Skylar Stamoulis.

Bennett was even delivered via a last-minute c-section, a move his parent’s later realized saved his life. “He was so fragile that it would have crushed his entire body and would have killed him,” said Mark. “According to the doctor in St. Louis who viewed the x-rays, he had dozens of fractures starting at the top of his head down to about the middle of his humorous.”

Ever since his birth, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has been by the Stamoulis’ side.

“When he was first born, they helped us in being able to stay up in St. Louis for the time that we were up there, helped us get fuel, have proper lodging and food,” said Mark. “It really takes that load off so we can focus primarily on him, and what needs to be done for him, and making sure that we are asking the right questions to the doctors and that they are taking care of him properly.”

When asked where they would be without CMNH, Mark said that’s a tough pill to swallow. “I don’t even want to think about that ‘cause those are thoughts that you over think when you are short on the help that maybe your family can’t give you or friends can’t give you, so we would not be where we are today if CMN hadn’t been there for us,” he said.

With CMNH and his parents in his court, nothing is stopping Bennett. “He just has such a big heart, he is just always smiling, always laughing, he makes people around him happy,” said Skylar.

Bennett hopes to share that personality one day with others. “I think I’m going to be like you with the camera and recording families and interviewing families,” Bennett said to the KY3 News Chief Photographer during the interview. “Let me just say that this has actually been the best day in my life.” He also said he’d like to work with video games and/or programming.

Bennett quickly answered when asked, “Should people give to Children’s Miracle Network Hospital?” “I would say heck yes,” said Bennett. “It would help a ton of kids like me!”

Miracle Week is celebrated during the first week of December. Those looking to donate can call 1-800-369-8169 or follow the link below to donate online.

