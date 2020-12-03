CMN MIRACLE CHILD: helps victim of shaken baby syndrome 7-years later

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Kayley Mayes is a 7-year-old girl living with a traumatic brain injury after being shaken as an infant.

Her legal guardian is Noelle Caylor, a woman who started off as one of Kayley’s nurses after the incident. “I walked by her crib and I saw her look at me, or what I perceived as her looking at me, and that was it,” explained Caylor. “I thought, ‘Oh my God, She’s in there.’”

Now, 7-years later, life can still be extremely challenging. “She is tube fed, she doesn’t walk, she’s wheelchair bound,” said Caylor.

“She’s definitely been robbed of a normal life,” she said. “We just realize what her limitations are and we, you know, provide other experiences for her.” Caylor said Kayley loves to go shopping, take trips to Silver Dollar City, go on walks, and loves meeting new people.

Caylor said one of the biggest challenges in caring for Kayley as she got older became bathing her. She said Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helped the family afford a proper bathroom to make caring for Kayley easier and safer in general. “I really appreciate Children’s Miracle Network, I really do, they made a lot possible for us,” she said.

“To me, as a community, this is what we should be doing,” explained Caylor when asked why people should donate to CMNH. “We should be looking at these kids, they deserve a life just like you and I do or other kids.”

Miracle Week is celebrated during the first week of December. Those looking to donate can call 1-800-369-8169 or follow the link attached with this story to donate online.

