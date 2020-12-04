Advertisement

The Place - Home for Christmas Extravaganza

By Daniel Posey
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The 26th annual Home for Christmas Extravaganza is going virtual this year. ARC of the Ozarks’ Development Director, Danielle Wise, stopped by the studio to chat with Daniel Posey about how the nonprofit is changing its event this year. Tickets are available online, with a dinner pick-up at 6:30pm and the virtual program starting at 7:30pm on Friday, December 4.

Home for Christmas Extravaganza Link
Volunteer Ozarks Page for ARC of the Ozarks

