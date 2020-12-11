Greene Co. deputy struck during morning pursuit, suffers serious injuries on Highway 13 near Brighton

BRIGHTON, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County deputy is in serious condition after being struck Friday morning by a fleeing suspect vehicle on Highway 13 near Brighton, Missouri.

The deputy, who has not been identified, is being treated for injuries at a Springfield-area hospital.

According to James Winston, a spokesperson from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect veered off of the road and struck a deputy “in what appears to be a deliberate act.”

The deputy was struck around 11 a.m. Friday on South Highway 13 near the intersection of East 565th and South Highway 13. The deputy had stopped and parked off of the roadway in an attempt to deploy stop sticks on a suspect vehicle, which had led authorities on a pursuit earlier Friday morning.

The pursuit stems from an investigation Friday morning in Springfield, during which Greene County deputies responded to a home in the 1200 block of State Highway WW in Springfield over a domestic disturbance.

While investigating, the suspect drove back by the victims house and deputies attempted to stop the car. The suspect failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

The sheriff’s office learned that the suspect was also possibly wanted for a probation violation.

The pursuit began northbound on State Highway 13 into Polk County. Deputies received assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pleasant Hope Police and the Polk County Sherif’s Office.

The pursuit continued north to just south of Bolivar. The suspect then turned around and proceeded southbound on South Highway 13. A deputy then attempted to deploy stop sticks, then was struck.

The deputy was sent to the hospital after immediate aide, while authorities immediately took multiple suspects into custody.

Greene County Detectives, Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office remain on scene investigating this incident. The Missouri Department of Transportation is aiding with traffic direction and detouring.

Sheriff Jim Arnott states “I would ask the community to please keep our Deputy and his family in your thoughts and prayers. We are working closely with Polk County Sheriff Morrison and the Missouri State Highway Patrol to investigate this incident. I want to also thank my Deputies for their professionalism and dedication as we investigate this horrible assault.”

Drivers should continue to avoid the area if possible as significant traffic impacts are expected at this time.

