Springfield Spotlight: “It’s A Wonderful Life”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Take a trip back through time with Springfield Little Theatre’s “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Daniel Posey talked to Co-Technical Director, Chuck Rogers, about how the crew pulled off a play within a play, and the props they’re using to give the audience an authentic rendition of a holiday classic.

Tickets are on sale for “It’s A Wonderful Life” through Sunday, December 13.

