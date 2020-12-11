Advertisement

Springfield Spotlight: “It’s A Wonderful Life”

By Daniel Posey
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Take a trip back through time with Springfield Little Theatre’s “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Daniel Posey talked to Co-Technical Director, Chuck Rogers, about how the crew pulled off a play within a play, and the props they’re using to give the audience an authentic rendition of a holiday classic.

Tickets are on sale for “It’s A Wonderful Life” through Sunday, December 13.

More Information About “It’s A Wonderful Life”
Volunteer Opportunities at Springfield Little Theatre Here

