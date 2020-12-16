Advertisement

CPO’s “It’s A Wonderful Night” Featuring Greg Burris & Matt Morrow

By Daniel Posey
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CPO or Community Partnership of the Ozarks presents a one-hour Christmas special, “It’s A Wonderful Night.” The televised event features a dozen community leaders competing in a lip-sync battle and during the special, you can vote for your favorite performer by donating money, in which all proceeds will all go to CPO. The performer raising the most amount of money will be crowned the winner on New Year’s Eve.

United Way of the Ozarks President & CEO, Greg Burris, and Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce President, Matt Morrow, talked to Daniel Posey about their performance in a sneak peek of the event.

You can watch “It’s A Wonderful Night” Friday, December 18 at 6pm on the Ozarks CW.

Volunteer Ozarks Page for CPO

