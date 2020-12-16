Springfield Police Department hands out first mask mandate violation ticket, more to come

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In the past six months, if a Springfield Police officer responded to a masking violation they handed out a pamphlet with information on the ordinance.

But starting last weekend, officers handed out a ticket. Officers responded to 14 calls of complaints from people saying they saw a masking violation. And the first ticket was handed out.

The Springfield Police Department says the public is informed on the rules and should follow them. Chief Paul Williams says he thinks most people are wearing masks and complying, but those who have slipped under the radar should know enforcement is now in full swing. He says it’s not a burden for his officers to report to calls about it. He says most are reported by calling 911, and he’s okay with that.

“We get about 300 to 350 calls 911 does every year in Springfield,” Williams says. “The system can hold about a million without being overloaded. So we are nowhere close to overloading the system. About 125,000 of those are assigned to the police department every year. And as I mentioned over the weekend we had between 12 and 15 masking calls.”

He says many ask him if these mask calls are a burden and they aren’t.

