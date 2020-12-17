Leigh’s Lost and Found: Tour the new headquarters for cat rescue Watching Over Whiskers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a major step for one of the only cat based rescues in the Ozarks.

For five years now, Watching over Whiskers, or W.O.W., was foster based only. But in a just a couple of weeks, it’s opening it’s own headquarters, which means even more cats saved from the streets.

“So within here, there are four different rooms.”

W.O.W.’s founder, Marci Bowling, led me on a guided tour of the new headquarters, which includes four cat meet and greet rooms, that can hold up to seven cats each.

“We have the kitten room which has some darling kittens in it today.”

The kitten room can also house up to twelves of these little ones, and there’s even a space for the more independent cats who need to be on their own.

“Having a headquarters will allow us to have more volunteers, more hands on support for the felines because we desperately need that, because we have quite a challenge to serve them.”

“The cat population is overlooked by many.”

Ned Reynolds in on W.O.W.’s board. They spent more than a year searching for the perfect space to fit the rescue’s, and community’s needs.

“It is expansive to the point where cats can be sheltered and can be adopted and I think that’s going to serve the key level of what we’re seeking here.”

WOW will remain mostly foster based, but now, those volunteer fosters have a one stop shop to get all the free supplies they need.

“We’re very excited to have this all in one place. We have medical supplies here, food, litter, beds, blankets.”

Each room offers something a little different for the cats and potential adopters. And the feline motif is everywhere, even the restroom.

“We designed it with both our volunteers and felines in mind.”

With an average of six to 700 cats needing W.OW.’s help each year, Marci hopes this new space will make a significant impact in feline rescue for years to come.

“We have a four year lease so we’re hoping we’ll have that community support and see where that takes us in four years and what the need is then, and if this is enough or we need to have phase two.”

The shelter is located in the Southern Hills Shopping Center at 3014 east Sunshine, Suite E. The rescue is always in need of volunteers and supplies, especially kitten food right now.

If you’d like to help, click on the link to their website below.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.