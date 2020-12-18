CPO’s “It’s A Wonderful Night” Featuring Dana Ford & Kyle Moats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CPO or Community Partnership of the Ozarks presents a one-hour Christmas special, “It’s A Wonderful Night.” The televised event features a dozen community leaders competing in a lip-sync battle and during the special, you can vote for your favorite performer by donating money, in which all proceeds will all go to CPO. The performer raising the most amount of money will be crowned the winner on New Year’s Eve.

Missouri State University’s Men’s Head Basketball Coach, Dana Ford, and MSU Director of Athletics, Kyle Moats, talked to Daniel Posey about their performance in a sneak peek of the event.

You can watch “It’s A Wonderful Night” Friday, December 18 at 6pm on the Ozarks CW.

