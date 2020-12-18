Advertisement

CPO’s “It’s A Wonderful Night” Featuring Ned Reynolds & Joe Daues

By Daniel Posey
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CPO or Community Partnership of the Ozarks presents a one-hour Christmas special, “It’s A Wonderful Night.” The televised event features a dozen community leaders competing in a lip-sync battle and during the special, you can vote for your favorite performer by donating money, in which all proceeds will all go to CPO. The performer raising the most amount of money will be crowned the winner on New Year’s Eve.

KY3 Sports Broadcaster and Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Ned Reynolds, and Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks CEO, Joe Daues, talked to Daniel Posey about their performance in a sneak peek of the event.

You can watch “It’s A Wonderful Night” Friday, December 18 at 6pm on the Ozarks CW.

Volunteer Ozarks Page for CPO

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

