‘CARE Mobile’ travels across Ozarks to provide pediatric care to kids and schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new CARE Mobile is traveling across Missouri to bring health care to local kids, helping to close the healthcare gap.

The pediatric clinic on wheels offers basic health care to children from two-months-old through age 18. The project is a partnership between Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, CoxHealth and a number of supporters, including Great Southern Bank.

The mobile clinic takes to the road, bringing the health care tools directly to Missouri kids. Throughout the school year, it will routinely roll up to schools like it did at Spokane High School not too long ago.

”It’s convenient for parents and helpful,” Spokane High School Nurse Kerri Davis said. “And it allows the students to not miss very much class time at all.”

Without the traveling clinic, some students would have to hit the road to see a doctor or nurse.

”All the way to Springfield, which is like 20 to 30 minutes but this is like right here at my school, like 5 minutes away,” student Tristan Wooten said.

It does not replace primary care, but offers the convenience of several common screenings. Whether it is a vision test, hearing test or a sports physical, the four-wheeled clinic has a long road of students to serve.

”Our CARE Mobile can cover any of the Children’s Miracle Network coverage area,” Shannon Jones with Children’s Network Hospitals said. “So there’s about 26 counties that we cover in southwest Missouri.”

The service does not just stop outside the classroom.

”We also can offer well child checks to children and sick visits as well,” Jones said.

Flu shots and other immunizations will also be within arm’s reach thanks to the CARE Mobile. And on any given day, it may serve close to 30 kids wherever it may stop.

When needed, school nurses will be able to schedule appointments with the CARE Mobile for children on the day they will be at their school. For questions about pricing, financial assistance and the CARE Mobile schedule, COXHealth says to contact your school nurse.

