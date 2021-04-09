Springfield police arrest suspect, identify victim in homicide investigation Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man has been arrested and the victim has been identified in a Springfield homicide investigation.

Authorities arrested Charles Nelson, 28, of Springfield. He has been booked into the Greene County Jail for second-degree murder, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Dominic Lucious, 26, of Springfield. Next of kin has been notified.

Lucious was fatally shot Thursday morning in the 900 block of North Main Avenue. Officers responded to heard gunshot fire just before 7 a.m. Police say the victim died after being shot in the chest.

The case will be presented to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office for review and potential filing of criminal charges. The death marks the sixth homicide investigated by the Springfield Police Department in 2021.

Later Thursday, officers responded to the 1000 block of East Division Street. Police were serving a warrant at a home believed to be connected to the investigation.

Additional details are limited, and the shooting remains under investigation. If you have any additional information, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.