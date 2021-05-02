Camdenton woman celebrates 108th birthday with family and friends

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Camdenton woman Lilly Parman celebrated a milestone birthday Saturday at a party with family and friends.

“I can’t believe that I would live to be 108,” Lilly Parman says.

Lilly has been celebrating her birthday in a big way with friends and family every single year since she turned 90.

Her granddaughter, Tami Freeman, says it’s usually like a family reunion. Last year, because of the pandemic, people were only able to do window visits.

“It was really touching, because at that time, everyone was coming together and doing drive by parties and it was very overwhelming, and people came from all over,” Freeman says.

With her party looking more like normal this year, Lilly says she’s thankful to be surrounded by loved ones.

“Having everybody around that’s what keeps me going,” Lilly says.

Lilly turned 108 on April 15, but the party had to be postponed after her daughter, Marjorie Crews, tested positive for COVID-19.

Crews says she had already been fully vaccinated when she tested positive.

“We all tested positive. Then we went to another clinic, and we all tested negative, but then we went to another one and we tested positive,” Crews says.

Luckily, Lilly didn’t get sick.

“She’s the healthiest one out of all of us,” Crews says.

Family and friends say Lilly has an incredible memory and was always found on the dance floor.

“We’re not really dancers, so she’s like, ‘I can’t understand why everybody doesn’t wanna dance,’” Freeman says. “I think music is what’s kept her so young.”

Her daughter, Ruth Harper, says she’s thankful so many generations of their family gets to come together and celebrate Lilly.

“Such an inspiration,” Harper says. “We’ve learned a lot. We find ourselves doing things we thought were silly before, but we do them now because it’s the best way to do it.”

When it comes to plans for the future...

“One of my birthdays, Hambo says we’re thinking about what we’re going to do on her 111th birthday and I said that’s crazy nobody lives to be 111,” Lilly says. “But if I’m 108, I only got three more years and I’ll be 111.”

