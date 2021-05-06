Mother’s Day Bash Benefiting Harmony House

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Round up the family for the Mother’s Day Bash, a free event happening on Saturday, May 8th from 6-9pm at Bair’s in Republic, MO.

Daniel Posey talked to the event organizer, Frank Camden, about what you can expect, including entertainment coming all the way from Dallas, Texas. The event is a fundraiser in which all proceeds will benefit the Springfield nonprofit, Harmony House.

