Tourists visit Lake of the Ozarks for world record boating attempt

By Marina Silva
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - It will be a summer long celebration at the Lake of the Ozarks.

″We are celebrating Missouri’s Bicentennial along with the 90th anniversary of the bagnell dam,” said Lagina Fitzpatrick, Interim Director of Tri County Lodgning.

The water was calm on Friday, but the boat parade on Saturday is attempting to break off a world record to kick off the celebration.

”It’s actually held by Malaysia of 1,180 boats,” said Fitzpatrick.

It all started with the idea to make some money for the fireworks display.

″We were trying to It generates a lot of interest and you know its just a good positive fun family activity,” said Mary Kay Von Brendal, one of the people who came up with the idea.

The amount of people registered is a secret, but there is time to register.

”They are coming in fast and furious, over the last couple days we have had several hundred people register,” said Fitzpatrick.

Click here for more information on registering, plus more events in honor of the celebration.

