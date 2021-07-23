Springfield Public Works crews begin resurfacing city streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re going to be driving around Springfield these next few weeks, expect some traffic delays.

The City of Springfield Public Works Department is working on a few projects, one of them involving the resurfacing of many Springfield streets.

“The overlay projects that started today are about extending the life of the roads, making sure the ride is smooth, and trying to improve the condition of the road in Springfield,” said Superintendent of Streets Springfield Public Works Colten Harris.

Several streets in Springfield are getting resurfaced this week, including Jefferson, Campbell, and Booneville Avenue off of Commercial Street.

“They’re not going to be full road closures, but you will see interruptions of traffic flow just a little bit. It will be a single lane, so there should be through traffic,” said Harris.

The resurfacing process involves milling the street to remove old pavement. After that, new asphalt is generally laid within a few days. Between milling and overlay steps, the roadway surface is rough, but drivable.

The project is funded through the Major Street Resurfacing and Rehabilitation program, also known as the 1/4-cent capital improvement sales tax. When it is completed, about 60-lane miles will be resurfaced.

“Please be mindful of construction and slow down, give an extra look,” said Harris. “Pay attention to the roadway signs. We do our best to put up construction zone and road work ahead signs, so pay attention to those detours. Please respect those barricades and the maintenance workers doing that work.”

Each resurfacing project will take 1-4 days to complete and will be happening over the next four to six weeks.

The City of Springfield will conduct street resurfacing of the following roadway segments beginning Friday, July 23.

Belmont Street between Kickapoo Avenue and Fremont Avenue.

Jefferson Avenue between Chestnut Expressway and Commercial Street.

Kimbrough Avenue between the Martin Luther King Junior Bridge and Grand Street.

Campbell Avenue between Mt. Vernon Street and Commercial Street.

Boonville Avenue between Chestnut Expressway and Commercial Street.

