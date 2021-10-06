Branson teacher charged with sexual exploitation of 9-year-old girl

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A Branson teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation of a 9-year-old girl.

Thomas Schembri faces one felony charge for sexual exploitation of a child. According to Missouri court documents, Schembri took inappropriate photos of a girl from Christian County who he was tutoring.

Branson Public Schools released the following statement regarding the charges:

“The District is aware of this matter, but cannot comment on personnel matters, as they are confidential; however, we take these matters very seriously and have cooperated fully with Christian County law enforcement during their investigation, and have addressed the matter in accordance with Board Policy and the law. We have been given no reason to believe that any current or former students are connected to, have been impacted by, or are victims in any manner. Our priority is the safety and well-being of District students and staff, and we are committed to providing a safe and successful learning environment in Branson Public Schools.”

Christian County detectives say they used a search warrant to get evidence from Schembri’s cell phone. The girl told investigators she didn’t say anything to him because she thought it would cause problems.

Brandi Bartel, executive director of the victim center, says children who have been abused are often afraid to speak up.

”It’s really important that when children do step forward with any kind of abuse or neglect that adults who are entrusted with this information believe the child and then report that to the appropriate authorities,” said Bartel.

After a crime has been reported, Bartel says a child should have access to a safe environment.

”To help that child regain their sense of self-esteem, help that child realize there’s nothing wrong with them because often children think this happened to me because there must be something wrong with me,” Bartel said.

She says children are most often abused or hurt by someone who has care, custody or control of them.

”Perpetrators of these crimes are very savvy unfortunately of identifying children who could be targets or have easy access to,” said Bartel.

Investigators say, if released, Schembri would pose a threat to the community as he was employed in a profession where he was in contact with children on a daily basis.

Schrembi is being held at the Christian County Jail.

