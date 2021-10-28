Advertisement

Missouri U.S. Senate candidate McCloskey against abortions for young rape or incest victims

FILE - in this May 21, 2021 file photo, attorney Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury...
FILE - in this May 21, 2021 file photo, attorney Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis personal injury lawyer who gained national attention after he and his wife waved guns at racial injustice protesters last summer, speaks during an interview at his office in St. Louis. McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, says he does not believe young victims of rape or incest should be allowed to have abortions. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, says he does not believe young victims of rape or incest should be allowed to have abortions.

The Kansas City Star reports McCloskey made the comments last week at a forum in Osage Beach. In response to a question, McCloskey said he doesn’t believe in any exceptions to outlawing abortion. He said he had a client who kept a baby after becoming pregnant at 13 from rape and the child now has a master’s degree.

McCloskey did not say explicitly if he supports abortion to save the life of the mother.

