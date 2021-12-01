Advertisement

CMNH MIRACLE CHILD: Meet Rhett Mulkey

By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHBURN, Mo. (KY3) -

Meet Rhett Mulkey
Meet Rhett Mulkey(KY3)

An Ozarks couple says their son is proof even the tiniest humans can make it through anything. John and Makenzie Mulkey share how Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals helped their miracle baby, Rhett.

“We moved our baby shower up and I said I think that was a good idea because I feel like I’m going to have him this weekend. No lie. I went into labor that Saturday,” said Makenzie Mulkey with a laugh. She had a feeling her son would be born well before his due date.

The new mother had gestational diabetes. Doctors also told her Rhett had a two vessel umbilical cord which can cause a premature birth. “Rhett was born at 34 weeks and 5 days. So he was about 5 and a half weeks early.”

The new parents soon learned their preemie son’s longs weren’t fully developed and needed a special treatment to keep them from sticking together. “They took him right after I had him into the NICU. He did fine the first few hours after he was born, but the next day we got a call that they had to put him on a ventilator,” Makenzie shared.

During his three and a half weeks in the NICU, baby Rhett stayed on oxygen until two days before he went home from the hospital. “It was very nerve-racking with it being our first little guy and it taking us so long to have one. You just don’t know the unknowns and everything,” said John Mulkey.

The couple says Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals paid for their travel expenses so John could go to and from work. It’s a three hour round trip from their home in Washburn. CMNH also helped cover their medical bills so they could focus on their precious newborn. “You never want to ask someone for help especially financially. It kind of hurts your pride, but John’s like, ‘I want to be up here every weekend that I can,’ because he couldn’t drive up there every night,” said Makenzie.

They credit CMNH with keeping their little family together in those first weeks of Rhett’s life when he needed them the most. “The nurses were amazing. I couldn’t have asked for better people.”

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club/Springfield, Mo.
Sam’s Club in east Springfield closing through Tuesday for deep cleaning
A Walmart sign is seen in this file photo. An Alabama woman said she was wrongly accused of...
Walmart said she shoplifted; jury awards her $2.1 million
There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex on Bennett Street in Springfield.
Two hospitalized after shooting near Springfield apartment complex
Police later identified Reginald Baker, 30, of Seligman and Daniel Blanks, 41, of Fort Smith,...
2 arrested after hunters locate body near Seligman, Mo.
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
President Biden’s vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states, including Arkansas & Missouri

Latest News

North 13 study
Transportation leaders aim to ease traffic woes on Kansas Expressway in north Springfield
Devin James Earnhardt, 25
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for man charged with burglary
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
The holiday season can lead some to struggle with sobriety