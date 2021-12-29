Fire damages restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark.
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A fire Wednesday morning damaged a popular fish restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark.
The fire happened at Fred’s Fish House on State Highway 101. The Gamaliel Fire Protection District battled the fire.
We do not have any word on a possible cause. Stay tuned for more information on this fire.
