Advertisement

Fire damages restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark.

Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A fire Wednesday morning damaged a popular fish restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark.

The fire happened at Fred’s Fish House on State Highway 101. The Gamaliel Fire Protection District battled the fire.

Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District(KY3)

We do not have any word on a possible cause. Stay tuned for more information on this fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Koenig
Police identify skeletal remains found in Branson, Mo. as missing MMA fighter
Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that took place just before 10:30 Monday night.
Police investigate a shooting in a Springfield parking garage; victim critically wounded
Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 22, faces charges for fatality DWI and operating a motor vehicle without a...
Greene County prosecutor files charges in a deadly drunken-driving crash
The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously ruled Medicaid expansion in Missouri is constitutional
Missouri Supreme Court issues interim suspension of Lake of the Ozarks area attorney
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children

Latest News

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office identifies man found dead in pond
Investigators say Kristin Smith, 32, of Horseshoe Bend, disappeared from her home on Tuesday...
MISSING WOMAN: Izard County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office searching for a woman reported missing
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis has tripled this month
Powerball jackpot tops $440 million for Wednesday night’s drawing