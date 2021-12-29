Fire damages restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark.

NEAR MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A fire Wednesday morning damaged a popular fish restaurant near Mountain Home, Ark.

The fire happened at Fred’s Fish House on State Highway 101. The Gamaliel Fire Protection District battled the fire.

Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District (KY3)

We do not have any word on a possible cause. Stay tuned for more information on this fire.

