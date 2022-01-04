Advertisement

Investigators release ruling in restaurant fire in Mountain Home, Ark.

Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Gamaliel Fire Protection District
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST
NEAR MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators ruled the cause of a restaurant fire near Mountain Home as undetermined.

The fire damaged much of Fred’s Fish House on the morning of December 29. The restaurant is located near Norfork Lake on State Highway 101.

It took firefighters near three hours to knock down the fire.

