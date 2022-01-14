Show-Me Healthy Women program provides healthcare to low-income women

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Jordan Valley Health Center is offering well-woman exams free of charge to women through the Show Me Healthy Women program.

The program covers the cost of a well-woman exam that includes pap tests, HPV testing, pelvic exams, breast and cervical cancer screenings.

“These are important just because women need to really stay on top of their health to make sure that everything is checking out,” said Jennifer Davis, Coordinator of Women’s Programs at Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “Early detection is best for prevention. We definitely want to catch anything early and that’s why this program is so important.”

To be eligible you must

Income at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level for household income, and

Age 35 to 64, or older if they do not receive Medicare Part B, and

No insurance to cover program service

It also covers the cost of mammograms and ultrasounds if there is a cancer concern. One thing that makes this program different from others is eligibility is based on net income instead of gross income.

“The impact that I see is a financial barrier taken away from women who otherwise don’t have access to health because they can’t afford it or they don’t have insurance,” said Davis.

Show Me Healthy Women is funded by a grant through the CDC.

“Women receive the services that they need to be healthy so they can care for their children, their spouse, their significant others, their parents.,” Said Davis. “Women, a lot of times will put their health on the back burner. this program provides a way for them to put their health first so they can take care of everybody else.

Eligible Greene County residents can contact the Jordan Valley Community Health Center to make an appointment. Other counties can find more information HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.