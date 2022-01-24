Advertisement

Ronald McDonald House begins “Share a Heart” campaign Tuesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An annual fundraiser benefiting the Ronald McDonald House in Springfield kicks off Tuesday.

Customers at Ozarks-area McDonald’s will have the opportunity to donate to the ‘The Share a Heart’ campaign. Every dollar donated will support Springfield’s two Ronald McDonald House programs providing a place to stay for families of seriously ill or injured children receiving treatment far from home. Leaders at Ronald McDonald House say those stays are sometimes more than a month long.

“Most of the families that have those extended stays have a child in the neonatal intensive care nursery,” said Debbie Kinser. “So if they didn’t have the Ronald McDonald House they would need to pay for a hotel to stay at for each night which can be very unaffordable for families.”

It costs nearly a million dollars a year to operate Springfield’s Ronald McDonald House program. In 2021, proceeds from Share a Heart covered a big chunk of that expense more than $100,000. The campaign runs through February.

