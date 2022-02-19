Advertisement

TIMELINE: James River Power Station in Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (City Utilities/KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities demolished its four stacks at the James River Power Station on Saturday. City Utilities shut down the power plant in 2021.

Here’s a timeline behind the history of the plant:

Springfield City leaders first proposed the James River Power Plant in 1948.

After failing twice to pass a bond issue to build it, the third time was a charm when it passed in 1954, six years after it was suggested.

A site survey narrowed the choice of where to build the plant down to two locations: south of Battlefield and the other on the James River near Kissick Avenue. City leaders say the James River site was considered cheaper and a better spot for the plant and a dam. The name “Lake Springfield” is proposed for the dammed water.

In November of 1955, work began on the dam and a two-unit power station. Except for a few weeks where a flood stopped construction, the project stayed on schedule. The bridge and road opened to traffic in March of 1957. The city stocked the lake with 345,000 fish.

The James River Power Plant started operating in June of 1957. It opened to the public on weekends that September.

Crews added a third unit to the station in 1960, a fourth in 1964, and a fifth in 1970. In 1978, a buildup of propane caused an explosion. It took more than two years to rebuild the boiler and start firing it again.

And after decades of upgrades and conversions, the power station celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2007.

After more than 60 years of service, City Utilities shut down the plant for the last time in 2021.

CLICK HERE for more insight into the James River Power Station.

