Shoji Tabuchi returning to Branson for new one-year show in 2022

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - One of Branson’s most iconic performers returns to the stage this year with a new one-year show.

Shoji Tabuchi, a Hall of Fame fiddler who has performed in Branson for more than 30 years, is preparing for a new show called “An Evening with Shoji” throughout 2022. Several shows will be held at the Little Opry Theatre at the Branson IMAX Entertainment Complex.

Tabuchi will perform in Branson for the first time since 2019. Organizers say the upcoming show will be held with “limited engagement,” but offer an experience unlike many others held in decades.

“Experience a show that’s decades in the making, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the incomparable performer in the intimate setting of the Little Opry Theatre. A unique evening featuring all of Shoji’s timeless hits accompanied by a full band, but up close and personal as he’s never been before,” organizers say.

Tabuchi was inducted to National Fiddler Hall of Fame in February 2020. Since then, many of his planned shows in Branson had been postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

