The Place: Debut author Kate Angelo releases “Driving Force”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local author Kate Angelo partnered with beloved suspense author Lynette Eason to write Driving Force and Christian suspense novel that features a strong female lead and a loveable but fierce K-9.

Angelo will be doing a book signing Saturday, March 26th at 1pm at Barnes & Noble. The address is 3055 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804.

Purchase your copy of the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Driving-Force-Lynette-Eason/dp/1953783198

