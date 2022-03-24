Advertisement

The Place: Debut author Kate Angelo releases “Driving Force”

By Michael Gibson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local author Kate Angelo partnered with beloved suspense author Lynette Eason to write Driving Force and Christian suspense novel that features a strong female lead and a loveable but fierce K-9.

Angelo will be doing a book signing Saturday, March 26th at 1pm at Barnes & Noble. The address is 3055 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804.

Purchase your copy of the book here: https://www.amazon.com/Driving-Force-Lynette-Eason/dp/1953783198

